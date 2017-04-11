Missing teenager found; reunited with family

April 11, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Ashley Kilgore is pictured in this undated photo.

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

Saugus Police Department

Update: Missing 15-year-old Ashley Kilgore was found and reunited with family, Police Lt. Ronald Giorgetti said Tuesday night. No additional details were available, he said.

SAUGUS — The Saugus Police Department is asking for help locating a teenager who has been missing for a week.

Ashley Kilgore, 15, was last seen April 4 at her home in Saugus, said Police Lt. Ronald Giorgetti. Anyone who has seen or been in contact with Kilgore is asked to contact Det. Sean Moynihan at (781) 941-1183.

Kilgore is described as black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 129 pounds with a skinny build, police say.

While initial reports do not suggest that Kilgore has been abducted, police are still concerned about her whereabouts, Giorgetti said. Kilgore may be staying with friends in the Lynn-Saugus area, he said.

“We’re trying to locate her and reunite her with her family,” Giorgetti said. “If anybody has had any contact or seen her, they are asked to call Det. Moynihan.”

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte