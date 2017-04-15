Medford woman convicted in identification theft

April 15, 2017

By STEVE FREKER

BOSTON — A 29-year-old Medford woman is facing at least two years in prison after being convicted in federal court in Boston of charges connected with an identity theft ring where she stole information from over 3,000 Medicare clients.

Lynrotte Cezaire faces sentencing July 13 after being convicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston after a seven-day trial on charges of aggravated identity theft, and unlawfully disclosing Social Security numbers.

According to court testimony, during a three-year period from 2011-2014 Cezaire was employed as a clerk for Tufts Health Plan in Watertown in the enrollment department.

Prosecutors alleged she was involved in a scheme where she assisted a co-worker in taking photos of her computer screen while it was displaying Medicare clients’ private information such as names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth.

The stolen personal information was then used by members of a ring to both file false federal tax returns to collect improper refunds as well as file for and receive illegal Social Security benefits.

Prosecutors said two others were involved in the identity theft ring: Sniders Jean-Jacques of Florida and Marvin Lubin of Massachusetts. Both are now serving prison terms in connection with the case.

Cezaire, who is employed as an adoption counselor for a private Cambridge-based firm, faces a mandatory two-year prison term on the aggravated identity theft conviction and up to five years and a fine for the Social Security numbers disclosure case.

She is scheduled to be sentenced in Boston federal court on July 13.