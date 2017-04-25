Medford representative has a special goal

April 25, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured is state Rep. Sean Garballey.

By STEVE FREKER

MEDFORD — When he was first elected to the Massachusetts House in 2007, state Rep. Sean Garballey was one of the youngest elected officials serving at the State House at the age of 23.

Now a nine-year, fourth-term veteran, Garballey is seeking new challenge — a campaign for the special election to fill the vacant 4th Middlesex state Senate seat. The seat became open earlier this month after the April 2 death of long-time Sen. Kenneth J. Donnelly.

The 4th Middlesex includes Garballey’s hometown of Arlington, along with the city of Woburn, the towns of Billerica, Burlington and part of Lexington.

By today’s standards, Rep. Garballey, 32, would still be considered “young” if he wins the scheduled July 25 special election. He now represents most of Arlington and three precincts in Medford: Two in the city’s West Medford neighborhood and a third immediately adjacent to Arlington.

Garballey is the first candidate to formally announce his candidacy. He said he wanted to continue the work he began nine years ago.

“I know the impact that you can have as a legislator when you care enough to have an impact and, for me, the priority has always been the most vulnerable in our communities who need help and the opportunities that can come from good public policy,” he said.

Two other names have surfaced as potential challengers for the Senate seat. But Cindy Friedman, a Democrat and Marc Lombardo, a Republican, have not formally stated any intentions. Friedman, an Arlington native who now lives in Cambridge, has served as Donnelly’s chief of staff since 2009 and indicated a move back to Arlington if she decides to officially throw her hat in the ring.

Billerica state Rep. Lombardo said he has been urged to run by his colleagues and supporters.

A special primary election is set for June 27 for the open seat. Since this is not a state election year, sitting state legislators such as Garballey and Lombardo or any other potential candidates would not have to surrender their House seats to run in the special election.

Coincidentally, Garballey first won a House seat also by special election in 2008 when he bested a then-fellow Arlington School Committee member in a close Democratic primary and cruised in the final.

Garballey replaced former longtime Rep. James Marzilli, a Democrat who had vacated his House seat after winning a special election for the same Senate seat Garballey now seeks.

Garballey in a statement Thursday noted his close relationship and legislative “partnership” with Donnelly.

“For those of us lucky enough to have called Senator Ken Donnelly a friend, this has been a sad time. Ken put everyone else first — as a fireman, a legislator, and a husband, father, and grandfather — and we in Massachusetts are forever indebted to him for his lifetime of service and sacrifice. He gave us his all, and no one will fill the space he left in his passage,” Garballey said.