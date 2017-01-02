Marblehead logs another bizarre year

January 2, 2017

By GAYLA CAWLEY

As the new year rolls around, it is time for reflection on the events of 2016. For some, those events are chronicled in The Item’s police log.

We present some of our favorite entries from the past year.

To the police, thank you for all that you do.

Marblehead, Jan. 2

An Elm Street caller stated that her neighbors have been harassing her by calling her names, screaming at her and believed they were “shining a laser into the window” at her.

Marblehead, Jan. 4

A Front Street caller reported a man threw pieces of dog poop at her while she was walking her dog.

Peabody, Jan. 13

A Beckett Street caller reported a burglary attempt. The caller stated a male party wearing a black facemask, Michael Jordan black sweater, black pants, black cotton gloves, black Air Jordan sneakers with maroon on the sole left her apartment when she came home. He stated he was looking for “Billy” and “he didn’t take anything.” The caller stated the man took off his shoes prior to entering her apartment.

Swampscott, Jan. 15

Police received a call for suspicious activity at the Walgreens on Paradise Road. The caller reported a man in a white van with roof racks on it asked her if she would like to participate with him and his wife in a sexual relationship. There was no further interaction.

Lynnfield, Jan. 16

A Chatham Street caller reported someone rang her doorbell and left behind two hamsters in a box on her doorstep.

Marblehead, Jan. 26

A Green Street caller reported a neighbor walking out with a one-gallon bucket and dumping it into the drain. She thought it might be human waste as the house may not be in the proper condition to live in. An officer reported it was water he was using to rinse his cement bucket.

Peabody, Feb. 3

A mailman reported a Bartholomew Street resident let him into his house because the wild, aggressive turkeys were chasing him and pecking at him. The mailman safely returned to his truck with the assistance of the Animal Control officer.

Saugus, Feb. 3

The manager of Applebee’s on Broadway reported there was a white male acting strangely in the parking lot and was climbing a tree.

Marblehead, Feb. 20

A Pleasant Street caller reported a suspicious man came to his door and asked if he could come in and charge his cell phone. The caller stated the man was pushy. An officer reported the man also came into the station to ask if he could charge his cell phone. The man stated he uses Swampscott as a home base. He stated “I’ve been to several other houses and no one else has called you guys.” When asked if he thought it was unusual for a stranger to approach a residence and ask to use a cell phone charger, he stated “nope.” He denied asking the caller if he could enter the residence. The man was advised to leave and stop his activity. He was told where the bus stop was. He said he knew where it was since he has been working in Marblehead for 10 years.

Peabody, Feb. 21

A Mill Street caller reported that someone broke into her apartment the previous week and urinated on the floor.

Marblehead, Feb. 26

A Front Street caller reported a man in a vest with a leather coat under it and a hat on that had been on the beach acting weird for 20 minutes. The man had allegedly urinated out in public. An officer reported the party was collecting rocks for the aquarium and was advised not to do so. There was no observation regarding the urination.

Marblehead, March 1

A Franklin Street resident was looking for advice. The woman reported she has a rape whistle and would like to know what the procedure is, should she need to use the whistle.

Marblehead, March 7

A Rose Avenue caller reported her husband was having a nightmare. The woman called 911 and when asked what the problem was, she asked her husband what was wrong and he told her he was having a dream. She related she thought he was dying because he was yelling.

Marblehead, March 7

A Buena Vista Road caller reported annoying phone calls. A woman reported receiving a bunch of anonymous phone calls with just heavy breathing on the other end. The woman called back and stated that she knows who the person was and everything is fine.

Marblehead, March 9

A report of two complaints in the vicinity of Smith Street. A caller stated she has two complaints regarding her experience on the tracks. The first she relayed was that she was out for a jog and she encountered not one, but two dogs that were not on leashes and that almost bit her. She stated the dogs were medium-sized and the owners were not too far behind. Her second complaint was that when she got to the crosswalk on Smith Street, she was almost struck by a woman driving and not paying attention. She stated that while it occurred, an “undercover cop car” in the post office parking lot “witnessed what happened” and did not do anything. She stated the car was a white SUV that had blue plates with the word “police” written on it. She stated that this all occurred sometime between 9 and 10 a.m. that morning.

Lynnfield, March 12

A Salem Street caller reported he had his land surveyed. His neighbors were unhappy with this and removed all the lines the surveyor put up.

Swampscott, March 13

A Bates Road caller reported an unknown person sleeping on the lawn just after 11:30 a.m.. The person was a salesman from Andersen Windows.

Saugus, March 20

A Kelly’s Roast Beef manager reported a man dressed as Jesus running in and out of traffic on Route 1 South at 11:53 p.m. An officer reported the man was a Malden Catholic fan celebrating a win and left.

Peabody, March 23

A report of three teens harassing wild turkeys at 6:15 p.m. at Welch School on Swampscott Avenue.

Swampscott, March 28

A Walker Road caller reported a huge raccoon was trying to get into his home through a vent on the roof at 6:06 a.m.

Swampscott, April 5

A Pine Hill Road caller said she tried to back out from her driveway and a turkey would not move for her to back out. Every time she tried to back out, the turkey moved to her rear wheel. She was afraid and did not want to run him over.

Saugus, April 16

A disturbance was reported at the IHOP on Broadway at 5:20 a.m. A caller reported another customer assaulted him and threw hot sauce on him before leaving in a BMW. An officer reported a small cup of hot sauce was thrown at the man and the suspect fled prior to his arrival.

Lynnfield, April 21

A caller reported people yelling at each other in the parking lot at Lynnfield Commons on North Broadway at 5:13 a.m. An officer reported a fox in the back parking lot squealing every few minutes.

Saugus, April 24

A report of 10 ducks trying to cross Route One Northbound near the Boston Market on Broadway at 7:53 a.m. Sunday. Police reported the call was unfounded.

Saugus, April 30

A road rage incident was reported at Winter and Central streets. A caller reported a woman threw an iced coffee through her window at her while they were at the rotary in Cliftondale Square.

Peabody, May 5

A Chase Circle caller reported two mallard ducks in a pool. The caller was advised to shoo them away or let them leave on their own.

Peabody, May 10

A suspicious motor vehicle was reported at 3:01 a.m. at Speedway on Lowell Street. A clerk reported there was a red vehicle sitting at the pump for about an hour. An officer checked and the woman thought it was a full service station.

Marblehead, May 27

A Stramski Way caller reported cocaine bags and condoms were left on her property. She also reported illegal drug activity on her street.

Peabody, May 31

A North Central Street caller reported three cows in the backyard shortly before 5 p.m. The caller later stated there were 10 to 12 cows now loose. Officers assisted the staff of Dunajski Dairy in bringing the cows back to their pen.

Peabody, May 31

A Veterans Memorial Drive caller reported a neighbor was chasing after her kids with a stick at 6:48 p.m.

Saugus, June 19

An employee at Panera Bread on Broadway reported that a customer complained about a drink and then proceeded to throw drinks at the employee. An officer was told by the manager that this was caused by a wrong drink order. The customer threw the drinks behind the counter and stormed off.

Marblehead, June 21

A Lincoln Park caller reported he was having a problem with his neighbor around 4:30 p.m. He was trying to grill and there was a neighbor who was moving his grill and spraying his wife with a hose.

Peabody, June 26

A report of a woman walking around outside without sneakers shortly after 10 p.m. at the U.S. Post Office on Wallis Street. An officer transported her to the sneakers’ location.

Marblehead, July 2

A woman reported that while her boat was on its private dock on Hunsley Lane, it appeared that someone had been on it and moved all kinds of things around on the boat. Nothing was taken, but just moved around. Her husband then got on the phone to say that he had read something about “The Arranger,” a person who was going into people’s homes on the neck and moving things around. He also said that his daughter had seen someone standing on their boat but didn’t call police at the time it happened.

Marblehead, July 2

A report of a drone hovering over the porch at 12:30 p.m. on Goodwins Court. A frantic woman called reporting a drone was hovering over her deck for two minutes. She said “a crime could happen” and that it was “an invasion of privacy.” She didn’t want a police response or her name in the paper. She also didn’t want her father to know about the drone as it was her parents’ property.

Saugus, July 4

A Clifton Street caller reported he believed his neighbor shot out the window to his vehicle with a BB gun. An officer reported two BB shots to the window, but was unable to speak with the neighbor.

Marblehead, July 6

A West Shore Drive woman called shortly after 2 p.m. to say that she couldn’t find her husband. She said she was watching television and didn’t have a concept for how long she hadn’t seen him for. Her husband was located in the garage cleaning his car.

Peabody, July 10

A caller reported there was a suspicious motor vehicle in the area of the post office on Essex Center Drive shortly before 11 p.m. An officer spoke with the people in the vehicle, who were driving around the parking lot catching Pokemon Go characters.

Marblehead, Aug. 5

A caller reported kite surfers came toward her “aggressively” three or four times while she was swimming at the beach on Ocean Avenue at 6:43 p.m. She said she felt threatened.

Peabody, Aug. 8

A Martinack Avenue man reported he disposed of a dead bat in his house after coming home from vacation. He stated that his friend, and their cat, were house sitting at the time and the cat may have killed the bat.

Marblehead, Aug. 10

A report of a woman throwing a bucket of water at another female at 11:21 a.m. Pleasant Street. The woman denied throwing water at the caller. The woman called back to say that when the other female threw the dog water at her, it caused her eyes to turn all red. She said she spent eight hours at the doctor yesterday for her eyes and that she is going blind in her left eye. She declined medical attention.

Marblehead, Aug. 19

A Pleasant Street caller reported she was being evicted and said the son of the dog groomer tells her “FU” every time he sees her so she does not go out much. She stated he comes every day and scratches her car. She called complaining that in the paper, it was reported as a glass of water that was thrown at her. She said it was a whole bucket and she was covered from head to toe. She said it was not fair to say that in the paper and wants it changed. She was told by police that they do not write the newspaper. She said her eyes were still bothering her, but she had still not gone for any medical attention, as she was having her class reunion.

Marblehead, Aug. 20

A report of pokemon causing a disturbance at 3:30 p.m. on Lighthouse Lane. A caller reported his wife is a light sleeper and nightly, there are huge groups of people playing pokemon at the lighthouse. He requested that the gates get locked nightly. He said there is no lock on the chain and people just loosen the chain and go into the park.

Peabody, Aug. 22

A caller reported a vagrant bathing in the sink at Sunshine Laundry on Foster Street shortly before 10:30 a.m. He was described as a very dirty man who comes to the store frequently to bathe in the sink.

Marblehead, Aug. 27

A report of terrible music at 6:34 p.m. on Cloutmans Lane. A caller reported he was “listening to the worst music of his entire life” coming from across the ocean. He would like it noted and understood that nothing could be done.

Marblehead, Aug. 28

A Elm Street caller reported she has photographs of people who are shining laser beams at her house. She stated it’s an ongoing issue and has been speaking to her attorney about it.

Saugus, Sept. 3

A report of an aircraft accident at 11:36 a.m. on Salem Turnpike. A caller reported witnessing a small plane crash into the marsh on 107 Southbound. The owner retrieved the model plane from the marsh area. An officer reported a large model, unmanned airplane that crashed into the marsh.

Swampscott, Sept. 7

A Kings Beach Terrace homeowner reported someone was trying to break into his house shortly before 11 p.m. and he beat them up.

Marblehead, Sept. 9

A caller reported two drunks fighting outside the riptide on Pleasant Street shortly before 11:30 p.m. and heading toward the monument. One had a British accent and the other was in a suit.

Marblehead, Sept. 18

An Elm Street caller told police she finally got photos of the people responsible for shooting the light ray guns at her. She wanted to show the pictures to an officer after she got them developed.

Lynnfield, Sept. 18

A report of a german shepherd roaming the halls of a building at 2:39 p.m. at Lynnfield Commons at 375 North Broadway. The owner was located.

Marblehead, Sept. 26

A Maverick Street caller reported that kids were outside playing shortly after 4:30 p.m. and they were “ruining his right to quiet enjoyment.” He was told that police would not tell kids at that hour not to play outside because it’s not unreasonable for them to be out at that time.

Marblehead, Oct. 4

A Stonybrook Road caller reported that overnight, someone smeared a hamburger all over his son’s truck. The rear window and driver’s side were covered in condiments. The buns were on the roof and the windshield.

Marblehead, Oct. 18

An Elm Street woman sent police photos showing evidence of the neighbors shining lasers into her apartment. Officers investigated and found that it was a metallic, purple pinwheel inside of the apartment, which shines a purple beam when the sun hits it. An officer took photos and spun the pinwheel around so the sun no longer hits it. Police also took photos of the outside of the house, which show that the window is completely obstructed by bushes, as is the window of the house she alleges is shining the laser at her house.

Saugus, Oct. 18

A caller who wished to remain anonymous stated he went to the Red Roof Inn on Broadway to get a massage around 10 p.m. and when he got to the room, the woman was offering a different service.

Marblehead, Oct. 24

An Elm Street woman stated that she wanted to call and vent that she believes that all of the officers who have spoken to her about the “lasers that are being shot into her house” are not taking her seriously. She stated that it is happening again and that she will be contacting her lawyer about the issue. A man called and said he encountered the woman on the street and approached her to have a conversation about her screaming at 4:30 a.m. He reported that she told him that she is trying to get the neighbors to stop “shooting proton laser beams into the house” and that she knows “the lasers are from the Israelis.”

Peabody, Oct. 30

A Tara Road caller reported her neighbor was using a leaf blower to maliciously blow leaves onto her property.

Marblehead, Nov. 1

A person came into the police station with a photo of a picture of a man’s face that was taped to a tree on Tioga Way. There were no words on it.

Marblehead, Nov. 9

A Hawthorn Road caller reported a worker was delivering oil and had his dog with him shortly before 10:30 a.m. The caller stated that the dog got out of the oil truck and urinated on his lawn. The man asked the delivery man not to let his dog do that again. He replied “welcome to Marblehead,” upsetting the caller.

Marblehead, Nov. 29

A caller reported someone on Intervale Road had the American flag turned upside down. He felt it was because they were protesting the election results, but added that it is a distress signal and felt someone should go and check on them. An officer reported the house was actually on Brimblecomb Avenue, but no one was home.

Marblehead, Dec. 9

A Lincoln Park resident complained that a neighbor’s bushes were blocking and obstructing her driveway. An officer reported the woman doesn’t like the bushes and was told there was no police issue.

Marblehead, Dec. 27

A caller reported strange activity at Abbot Street and Abbot Court shortly before 2 p.m., stating that a car pulled up and people were pointing at houses. They then pulled farther up the street, got out and started going door to door. Police reported they were Jehovah’s witnesses.

Gayla Cawley can be reached at gcawley@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @GaylaCawley