Map for Christmas Eve Santa Parade

December 23, 2016

ILLUSTRATION BY PETER SOFRONAS

The Santa Parade begins on Boston Street and will continue for several hours through Lynn.

Lynn’s 30th annual Santa Parade will get underway on Christmas Eve and wind its way for 22 miles from Boston to Avon streets.

More than 100 floats will gather at 5 p.m. on Summer Street in Austin Square.

At 5:15 p.m. it converges on Boston, Myrtle and Holyoke streets and O’Callaghan Way.

At 5:30 p.m. it will reach Walnut Street, Linwood Road and North Franklin Street and take a right onto Boston and Cottage streets at McDonough Square at 5:45 p.m.

At 6 p.m. it makes an appearance on Western Avenue in Market Square at South Common, Pleasant and State streets.

At 6:30 p.m. it can be seen at Broad and Lewis streets at Lafayette Park.

At 6:45 p.m. it will be at Fayette, Essex and Chestnut streets.

At 7:15 p.m. join the parade at Western Avenue, Chatham and Lewis streets, then left onto Eastern Avenue at 7:45 p.m. to Western Avenue.

At 8 p.m. they will be at Stanwood Road, Fernwood Avenue, Chase Road and Euclid Avenue to Broadway.

At 8:30 p.m., the parade is at Jenness Street, Den Quarry and Cedar Brook roads.

At 9 p.m. they meet at York and Casco roads.

At 9:15 p.m., the parade is at Lynnfield Street in Wyoma Square.

At 9:30 p.m., they are at Broadway on Boston Street and the Lynngate Plaza.

The parade ends at 15 Avon Street where refreshments will be served.