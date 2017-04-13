Man loses his foot after SUV-motorcycle crash

April 13, 2017

A crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on Humphrey Street left a pair with severe injuries.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

SWAMPSCOTT— The two motorcycle riders injured after police say an SUV veered into their lane and struck their oncoming bike are now in stable condition, Swampscott Police Sgt. Tim Cassidy said.

The 51-year-old man driving the motorcycle Tuesday afternoon lost a foot from the accident. A tourniquet had to be applied to his leg by a local resident and he was taken by helicopter to Tufts Medical Center, Cassidy said.

The 40-year-old female passenger on the bike had surgery on her leg. She was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital, Cassidy said.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. on Humphrey Street at Salem Street, a woman in her mid-70s drove her SUV into the opposite lane, police said, striking the motorcycle. After the crash, her vehicle hit a stone wall. The man and woman were ejected from the bike.

The woman driving the SUV was taken to Salem Hospital to be checked for injuries. No charges have been filed on her.

The accident remains is under investigation.

