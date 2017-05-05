Man charged with heroin trafficking

May 5, 2017

PEABODY — In response to complaints from neighborhood residents regarding suspected illegal drug transactions in the Dooling Circle area, a Peabody man now faces heroin trafficking charges.

Shortly before 11:30 a.m. Friday, Peabody police officers, detectives, and state police troopers witnessed what they referred to as an illegal drug transaction in the neighborhood.

They stopped the vehicle that was involved, according to a news release, and arrested Claire Robi Marte-Saint on several charges.

Marte-Saint, 31, was charged with trafficking in heroin, conspiracy to violate drug laws, and furnishing a false name to police.

During booking process at the Peabody police station, Marte-Saint was found to be in possession of an additional 25 individual twist packages of a white powdery substance believed to be heroin, and cash, the release said.