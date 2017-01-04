Mall security finds bag of dead dogs

January 4, 2017

By LEAH DEARBORN

PEABODY — Five dead dogs were found in a bag by security Saturday at the Northshore Mall.

Peabody Police Capt. Dennis Bonauito said the dogs appeared to be stillborn fetuses.

Bonauito said the case is still under investigation and there is no additional information regarding who left the dogs.

Mall security contacted the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals after finding the animals at 9:28 p.m.

Rob Halpin, director of public relations at the MSPCA said the society was notified but that the investigation has been passed to local law enforcement.