Malden weighing growth versus green

April 20, 2017

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN— The first part of a two-part study assessing Malden residents’ views on the city’s future of development revealed two key sentiments: Locals want more open space, and they prefer smaller residential construction projects.

Representatives of Community Opportunities Group (COG), a Boston-based consulting firm hired to conduct a study of Malden’s soon-to-expire residential construction moratorium, appeared before the Malden City Council Tuesday and presented the results of a quartet of public meetings and their own research.

According to the group, just under 100 residents participated in the community meetings.

A report on a larger sample size of Malden citizens’ opinion, from the 2,000-plus who took part in an online survey, will be presented soon.

The City Council voted for a residential construction moratorium about a year ago. Members cited a preponderance of developments, mostly large, multi-unit residential building projects in the city and the direct effect they were having on issues such as traffic, infrastructure “fatigue” and future planning.

The chief moratorium proponent, Neil Kinnon of Ward 6, is now actively seeking a six-month extension of that ban, with a council vote expected to come soon.

Roberta Cameron of COG told the council many residents who participated in public meetings said they preferred mixed-used development around both the downtown area and the residential neighborhoods.

“They’d like to see squares come back in the neighborhoods,” Cameron said. “With that would come a greater sense of community. They (residents) said they thought this was lacking from larger developments.”

Cameron said another key desire expressed at the public meetings was for more open space and more uses for this space. The city’s 415 acres of open space place Malden in the top 50 communities in Massachusetts with the most open space acreage.

There is a flipside to that statistic: Malden ranks near the bottom of community rankings in terms of per resident open space percentage calculations.

Councilor-at-large Craig Spadafora repeated a theme he has relayed in a number of council discussions of late. Following a presentation on the proposed $65 million professional ballpark in Malden Square, he said, “We are talking about the future of our city in all of these discussions and debates. How we proceed and what we decide will have a direct impact on where our city is going and where it will end up.”

Kinnon’s resolution to extend the construction moratorium until October or November is under review by the Council’s Ordinance Committee.

Kinnon anticipates results and analysis of the 2,000-response online survey to be presented at the next council meeting on May 2. The presentation sets the stage for councilors to vote on the moratorium extension or specific zoning changes for either the downtown area, its outskirts or both.