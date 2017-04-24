Malden mayor spends day helping seniors

April 24, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured is Malden Mayor Gary Christenson.

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — Malden Mayor Gary Christenson joined a group of local elementary school students who used their creativity and talent on an art project to try and brighten up the day for some senior citizens.

Christenson trekked to the Linden STEAM Academy on Malden’s east side with volunteers from the RSVP Program coordinated by Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) and helped create placemats that will be given to nursing home residents around the city. They worked with students from the Linden’s second grade class on the project.

It was part of the mayor’s participation in fifth Annual Corporation for National and Community Service’s “Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service.” He was one of more than 4,200 mayors nationwide who took part in the service day.

Christenson partnered with the MVES RSVP program, which has more than 500 volunteers, many of them local seniors from the region, including residents of Malden, Medford, Melrose and Everett.

“It was great to work with the volunteers from the RSVP Program. They care about our community and it shows in their volunteer work,” he said.

About 40 mayors from Massachusetts participated in the Mayors Day, including Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Somerville Mayor Joe Curtatone.

“A coordinated day of recognition presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the key role that national service plays in solving local problems and challenges,” said Corporation for National and Community Service CEO Kim Mansaray in a statement. “Participating in the day will highlight the impact of citizen service, show support for nonprofit and national service groups, and inspire more residents to serve in their communities.”

The RSVP Program Christenson took part in is involved in many community activities, including assisting community members at senior food pantries, providing one-on-one counseling on financial independence and health benefits, working with schoolchildren to increase literacy and comprehension, and serving meals to older adults at senior lunch sites.