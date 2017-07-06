Malden police officer rescues man from burning building

July 6, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

The siding of a Malden three decker bubbled and melted away after a fire tore through the building.

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — A veteran Malden police detective ran into a burning three decker on Stearns Street early Thursday afternoon and helped get a man who was trapped in a third floor apartment to safety in a dramatic, smoky rescue.

Malden Police Detective Sal Gennetti is being hailed as a hero for his actions as the three-alarm blaze could easily have turned into a tragedy.

“A few seconds could have been the difference between the man’s life being saved and a fatality,” said Malden Police Captain Marc Gatcomb. “It’s a credit to Det. Gennetti and his fast response.”

Four residents of the three-family eventually made it out of the building unharmed, according to officials, including a woman and an infant baby.

Gennetti was also unharmed, though he was taken to a local hospital to check for symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Gennetti was on routine patrol near Stearns Street just after noontime Thursday when he saw smoke coming from a three-family at 35 Stearns St. He called in the fire and then raced into the building, according to Gatcomb.

“Detective Gennetti went to the third floor, where he knew one of the occupants and that man was lying on the floor under heavy smoke,” Gatcomb said. “Detective Gennetti then called to the man, since the smoke was too thick to see, and called to him to crawl to the sound of his voice.”

They made hand contact and were able to make their way down the stairwell and out of the building before the flames and smoke got worse, Gatcomb said.

When Gennetti opened the door of the third floor apartment, air rushed in and caused a backdraft effect. That fed oxygen to the flames along the walls and the smoke inside, reducing the time available to get the man out, according to police.

“It was valuable seconds from the time [Gennetti] saw the fire, reported it and then went into the building,” Gatcomb said. “Anything less would have resulted in a tragedy.

“It shows you never know what’s going to happen and it was fortunate Det. Gennetti was on patrol at that time. Right place, right time for sure and at least one life was saved.”

Genetti is the son of former Malden Police Commissioner Salvatore “Butch” Gennetti, who served 37 years on the force.

Firefighters from Somerville, Lynn and Revere and other communities were all on scene at the fire as mutual aid.

Malden fire officials at the scene said the cause of the fire is under investigation. No estimate of damage was available.

A residence adjacent to 35 Stearns St., a two-story at 45 Stearns St. was also evacuated due to heavy smoke filling it from the next-door blaze. Several residents also left that home unharmed, officials said.

The Stearns Street fire was the second multiple-alarm blaze in Malden on Thursday. An overheated dryer in a Main Street apartment building touched off a fire earlier in the day. Over 100 residents were led out of the building during that incident, though officials hoped to get some back home later the the day.