Malden could limit pot shop locations

May 4, 2017

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — City councilors are taking a swing at recreational marijuana with an eye toward trying to keep pot outside city limits.

Massachusetts voters approved legalization and taxation of recreational margin by a 52-45 margin last November. Language approved by voters outlines ballot votes and other measures cities and towns can take to limit recreational marijuana distribution.

Councilor Neil Kinnon previously urged city officials to determine if Malden can stave off potential marijuana vendors with an edict disallowing such establishments unless or until marijuana was declared legal at the federal level.

Joined by council colleagues, Kinnon voted Tuesday night to stall potential siting of recreational marijuana retailers in Malden until pot is legalized by the federal government. Ward 3 Councilor John Matheson authored the siting resolution.

Federal law at this time prohibits both possession and sale of marijuana. Some supporters and opponents are wondering if the Trump administration will approach legalizing it at the federal level over moves by individual states to legalize medical and recreational marijuana.

Councilor Craig Spadafora, the council ordinance committee chairman, wants to create a new business category called “Adult Speciality Retail Sales” for alcohol, tobacco and marijuana retailers.

Spadafora said creating the new category sets the stage for zoning changes restricting where businesses defined under the category language can be located.

“We need something on the books to deal with (marijuana sales) if the issue should arise,” Spadafora said. “Right now there’s nothing there for this category.”

Permits, Inspections and Planning Services Director Chris Webb confirmed the need for a new regulation.

Zoning changes require Planning Board approval, as well as a public hearing process. The Planning Board could hear the matter as soon as June.

Specific discussion on potential zoning changes will resume at the next ordinance committee meeting.