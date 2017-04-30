Malden Catholic to add girls school

April 30, 2017

MALDEN — Malden Catholic is moving forward with its plan to open the Malden Catholic School for Girls in September 2018.

“The Malden Catholic Board of Trustees has enthusiastically voted to move forward with our plans for a Girls School,” said Board Chair Jim Donovan in a school statement.

The School for Girls will be in the current school building in an area where Xaverian Brothers lived on campus. The girls will have a separate wing and some facilities, like the gymnasium and the auditorium, will be used by both schools. Malden Catholic has hired Miller Dyer Spears (MDS) Architects and J. Calnan Construction to oversee the renovation and expansion for the girls’ school.

MDS and Calnan previously worked with Malden Catholic in the design and construction of the O’Donnell Learning Commons and Science Wing.

In anticipation of the expansion needs of both the Boys and Girls Schools, Malden Catholic has signed a purchase and sale agreement to acquire 50 Crystal Street, the former Viking Seafood plant, the statement said.

The Malden Catholic Board of Trustees expressed gratitude to the sellers who allowed the school to purchase the 70,000 square foot property at a significant discount to market value.

“Malden Catholic has long been the local leader in all-boys education. In becoming co-divisional, we will have two single-gender schools under the governance of Malden Catholic,” Donovan said, adding, “The tremendous education and value Malden Catholic has provided young men for more than 80 years will soon be equally available to young women. This is a move that makes perfect sense based on our history, our academic philosophy and the market need north of Boston.”

Malden Catholic also announced its principal choice for the girls’ schools — Lisa Cenca, Director of Specialized Learning at Malden Catholic since 2008. Cenca works with international students and overseeing the Brother Kevin Program for students with learning differences.

An accomplished professional with more than 15 years’ experience in Catholic education, she previously held faculty positions at Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, and Our Lady of the Assumption elementary school in Lynnfield. Cenca holds Masters degrees in Education from Boston College and in Secondary Literacy from Simmons College. She has a Bachelor of Arts from Ohio University.

“Lisa Cenca is a true professional and a true educator above all,” said Malden Catholic Headmaster Thomas Doherty. “Having seen her work first hand at Malden Catholic, I am impressed by the energy, excitement and caring she demonstrates on a daily basis in the classroom and with our faculty. I am confident she will bring this same level of commitment and joy for learning to our new Girls School, and that the Malden Catholic program for young women will be unparalleled.”

More than 80 years old, Malden Catholic High School annually graduates 99 percent of its senior class to college. The Class of 2016 Graduates applied to 225 colleges and universities distributed over 33 states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. Members of the Class of 2016 have received college scholarships with a four-year value of $18 million.

A Xaverian Brothers Sponsored School, Malden Catholic is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges. More information on the school may be found at www.maldencatholic.org.