Lynnfield postal worker pleads guilty to purchasing steroids

January 5, 2017

BOSTON – An employee of the U.S. Postal Service in Lynnfield pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court on Wednesday in connection with purchasing and importing anabolic steroids.

John A. Psehoyas, 54, pleaded guilty to one count of importation of a controlled substance.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Psehoyas has agreed to resign from the post office.

Psehoyas was a customer service supervisor at the Lynnfield post office. The indictment said from August 2014 to March 2016, Psehoyas purchased anabolic steroids, a controlled substance, from online sources. He had the parcels shipped to him from China, Poland, Turkey and Romania. They were addressed to multiple addresses to avoid suspicion, but Psehoyas monitored the parcels using a postal service tracking system.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Woodlock has scheduled sentencing for April 6. He faces up to 15 years in prison, three years of parole and a fine of $500,000.