Lynn Tech raises $7K for My Brother’s Table

December 26, 2016

By LINDSEY RYAN

LYNN — Students and faculty from Lynn Vocational Technical Institute raised more than $7,000 for My Brother’s Table.

The school-wide walk yesterday raised money for the Lynn-based soup kitchen, one of the largest on the North Shore. Students also donated money, as well as care packages. The donations will help those in need and provide a holiday meal.

Students erupted in cheers as each donation amount was read, spreading school spirit and holiday excitement.

“It seems like every year the amount of money that we raise gets higher,” said junior student Emily Blaney. The fundraiser exceeded its goal by $2,000.

“I think it’s really important because it gives us a really good outlook of the school, and it shows that we care about the community and give to the community,” said senior Emi Ling Morales.

“For me it’s important because it shows that we care about homeless people, letting them know that we can help them no matter what,” said freshman Roxane Gomez.

“Lynn’s a wonderful community you know, and (students) see that they have the power to make things happen in their own communities. I am so proud to be their principal,” said Principal Director Robert Buontempo Jr.

My Brother’s Table relies solely on donations to operate. It has been operating on the North Shore since 1982, serving some 2.9 million meals last year. More than 60 percent of guests come to MBT daily, and approximately 20 percent of Lynn residents are living below the poverty level.