Lynn planning for emergencies

April 13, 2017

PHOTO BY ALENA KUZUB

Lynn firefighters set up a mass decontamination unit during a joint training exercise.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Dozens of first responders gathered at Union Hospital Thursday to simulate a response to something they hope will never happen — a hazardous leak of a deadly chemical.

“You never know when this kind of thing will happen,” said William Klag, emergency preparedness coordinator at the North Shore Medical Center. “But we still have to be ready.”

A team of five dozen firefighters and emergency medical technicians quickly set up a 12 by 18 foot contamination unit in the hospital’s parking lot.

In an actual emergency, the yellow tent outfitted with showers would be used to remove chemicals from patients before they enter the hospital. For victims who cannot walk, there’s a conveyer belt in the tent for stretchers.

“We have not had a major incident in Lynn and that’s how we like it,” said Klag. “But there could be a chlorine leak and if so, we need to be able to handle it, make sure our staff, patients and the people who are coming in are kept safe.”

Paul Ricchi, Lynn’s emergency management director, said should a chlorine tanker crash or a spill occur at a public pool, first responders would be activated.

“We’d be at the scene and send casualties to the hospital,” he said.

For patients who have to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, EMTs would wear protective suits, boots, and facial shields.

The drill is a key component to make sure emergency responders are ready to act quickly, Ricchi said.

“This is the place to make mistakes so they won’t happen in a real emergency,” he said.

The key to keeping the public safe is routine training and the drill is a good way to do that, according to Fire Chief James McDonald.

“The decontamination unit is used to remove chemical exposure from victims because once they enter the ER the whole building is at risk,” he said. “It’s complicated and if people don’t get hands-on training, when it’s really needed it could cause delays and potentially further problems.”

John Coulon, Nahant’s health agent, said the parking lot would be the first stop for anyone in need of treatment from chemical exposure.

“It’s something that could happen at a public swimming pool if there was an accidental mix of chemicals that creates a gas that could cause harm if breathed or exposed to skin,” he said. “Once they are rinsed off and given a preliminary triage, then they enter the hospital for further treatment.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.