Lynn officers make special delivery

April 25, 2017

Lynn police officers Jennifer Almonte (left) and Kelly Aylward (right) helped deliver Yesica Pojoy’s son, Evan, on Monday. (courtesy photo)

It was all in a day’s work Monday as two Lynn police officers helped a Franklin Street woman give birth.

Officers Jennifer Almonte and Kelly Aylward responded to 51 Franklin at 9:16 p.m. after police received an emergency 911 call from Neptali Pojoy reporting that his wife, Yesica Pojoy, was having a baby. Almonte and Aylward found Ms. Pojoy in labor in the rear hallway and assisted her in lying down.

The baby was delivered within a few minutes but was blue and not breathing. Almonte and Aylward were able to revive the baby who was transported to North Shore Children’s Hospital by Lynn Fire Department personnel. Baby Evan is a healthy seven pounds, 14 ounces. The delivery was Almonte’s third while working as a police officer. She is also a registered nurse.