Lynn man wins $1M prize

January 4, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Bruce Perry claims the $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Gold Bullion” instant game.

A Lynn man is the latest $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Gold Bullion” instant game, according to a press release.

Bruce Perry chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (less tax withholdings). He plans on using a portion of his winnings on home renovations.

His ticket was purchased at Western Avenue Market, 108 Western Ave. in Lynn. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale.

One $4 million prize and two additional $1 million prizes are still available in the “$4,000,000 Gold Bullion” $10 instant game.