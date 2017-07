July 16, 2017

LYNN — A 27-year-old Lynn man has died after he was stabbed multiple times on Lewis Street Sunday morning.

Lynn Police responded to the stabbing at 10:22 a.m. at 145 Lewis St. and found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office:

He was taken to Salem Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later, authorities said.

The incident is under investigation by Lynn Police and the DA’s office. No arrests have been made.