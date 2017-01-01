Lynn firefighters prepare to re-enter W. Baltimore St. building

January 1, 2017

LYNN – A five-alarm fire raged through a 26-unit West Baltimore Street apartment building early New Year’s Day.

District fire chief Stephen Archer said all Lynn companies were dispatched to fight the fire at 22 West Baltimore St. which started at 7:36 a.m.

“It’s crazy,” said Peggy Jimenez, one of a crowd of neighbors who turned out in the early morning to watch the flames from across the street.

According to Archer, two firefighters suffered minor injuries and one resident required firefighter assistance to get out of the building. There were no civilian injuries. Residents of the closest neighboring building on the street were also asked to evacuate as a precaution.

Hasib Lolic, a first-floor resident of 22 W. Baltimore St., said he fled shortly after he noticed smoke and was unsure of what could have started the fire.

Archer said a clear cause of the fire has not yet been identified. Crews were evacuated from the building following a partial roof collapse, which prevented officials from getting back inside.

As of 1:20 p.m., Archer said firefighters are preparing to go back into the building. He said the fire has caused extensive damage to the structure and that it’s too early to determine whether it can be salvaged in any way. He said more information will be available after the city building inspector has a chance to review the site.

Approximately 65 people have been displaced from the New Year’s Day fire. Archer said eight families and a total of 30 people are seeking shelter for the evening from the Red Cross.

Those wishing to help families impacted by the fire can drop off donations of clothing and personal items at Lynn Arts, 25 Exchange St. in Lynn on Monday, Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. There is a special need for diapers and infant clothing.

Leah Dearborn can be reached at ldearborn@itemlive.com.