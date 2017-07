July 10, 2017

PHOTO COURTESY LYNN FIRE DEPARTMENT

Lynn firefighters Ed Power and Daniel Navaroli worked to free six duckling caught in a drain on Monday morning.

LYNN — Firefighters worked diligently on Monday morning to free six ducklings caught in a storm drain on North Bend Street.

Lt. Ed Power and firefighter Daniel Navaroli worked to rescue the ducklings while the mother duck watched the efforts.