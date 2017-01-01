UPDATE: W. Baltimore St. fire continues to rage

January 1, 2017

Heavy fire and smoke erupt from the roof of 22 West Baltimore St. in Lynn. The 5-alarm fire started just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017. | PHOTO BY SCOTT EISEN

BY LEAH DEARBORN

LYNN – A five-alarm fire at 22 W. Baltimore St. continues to rage. The blaze in the 26-unit apartment building started at 7:36 a.m., according to Lynn fire officials.

District fire chief Stephen Archer said all Lynn companies are dispatched to fight the flames. He said there have been two minor injuries to firefighters, one resident required firefighter assistance to get out of the building and there were no civilian injuries.

Approximately 65 people have been displaced from the New Year’s Day fire.

Archer said a clear cause of the fire has not yet been identified and that firefighters are waiting to get back inside the building to conduct their investigation. Crews were evacuated from the building following a partial roof collapse. According to Archer, hotspots are expected to continue throughout the day.

Spectator John Dove said he could see the fire from his home in Revere Beach.

Tudor Street resident Joey Fournier first noticed the flames around 8:30 a.m. while driving home. He said the flames were much larger then.

“They’re doing a great job containing it,” said Fournier. “What a shitty way to ring in the New Year.”