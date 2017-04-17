Lynn Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

April 17, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY SPENSER HASAK

Two men were shot in front of the LynnArts building at 25 Exchange St. around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

BY GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — The man killed in Sunday afternoon’s double shooting in Central Square has been identified as Leonardo Clement, 46, of Lynn.

Police are investigating after Clement and another man were shot in front of the LynnArts building at 25 Exchange St. on Easter Day around 3 p.m.

Clement was taken to Union Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Another victim, a 41-year-old man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital and is expected to survive, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

Police are seeking a male shooter who left the scene. Authorities have not identified a suspect and no arrests have been made.