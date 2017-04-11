Lynn could get new bakery, coffee shop

April 11, 2017

BY THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN – A new bakery and coffee shop could be coming to Lynn.

Alexander and Wilder Rodriquez, whose mom owns Mi Guatemala Bakery on Union Street, is scouting locations for a second shop.

The brothers had hoped to lease the former A-S Food Mart at Commercial and Summer streets. But the cost to outfit the 2,000-square-foot shuttered convenience store with fire safety equipment was too expensive, according to Frances Martinez, CEO of the North Shore Latino Business Association, who is working with the family to find space.

Rachel Bennett is seeking a special permit to open Lightning Coffee Roaster in the Lydia Pinkham Building at 271 Western Avenue.

Ward 1 City Councilor Wayne Lozzi said the 137-year-old home is zoned for light manufacturing, so the applicant needs City Council approval for the permit.

The historic house features more than 100 studios for artists and craftsmen including sculptors, glass blowers, leather workers, and film editors.

“I don’t have a problem with it and I think it would be a good addition to the mix in the building,” Lozzi said. “I just advised her to make sure she meets all of the Inspectional Services Department requirements.”

