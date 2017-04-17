Lynn could be one of the ‘top spots to live’

April 17, 2017

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — It took a while, but The Boston Globe has discovered Lynn’s real estate boomlet.

In a Sunday Magazine feature on Easter, the city was listed in its “Top Spots to Live: 12 Communities with Soaring Home Prices.”

The piece, under a photo of the former Daily Item building, cited data from The Warren Group. It showed the median price for a single-family home in Lynn has swelled by 59 percent since 2011 to $287,000. Condominium prices climbed to $180,00, up 67 percent during the same period.

There’s a quote from “Johnny, ” a potential buyer who said what brings him to Lynn is price, value, affordability and space.

“We’ve broadened from potentially a condo in East Boston,” he told the Globe. “I’d rather drive farther to have a single-family home and have more space and a yard.”

Also quoted is Jay Ash, the state’s Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, who said Lynn is one of those “gritty blue-collar North Shore communities that are poised to move up a notch or two or three.”

He should know. Ash, a Chelsea native who served as its city manager for years, has been credited with revitalizing the city just outside of Boston.

“Snap up a single-family for less than $300,000 and start brushing up on your do-it-yourself skills,” the Globe implores.

Yeah, we know.

