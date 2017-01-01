Lynn City Hall opened to W. Baltimore St. fire victims

January 1, 2017

Firefighters work at the scene of a 5-alarm fire at 22 W. Baltimore St. in Lynn on Sunday, January 1, 2017. | PHOTO BY SCOTT EISEN

LYNN — The City of Lynn has opened a reunification center in Room 107 of Lynn City Hall for residents displaced by this morning’s fire on W. Baltimore Street. Please enter City Hall on the Johnson Street side (opposite Ernie’s Harvest Time).

The Red Cross will placing residents of 22 W. Baltimore St. who are in need of shelter into hotels this afternoon.