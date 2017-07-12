Lynn candidate apologizes for fraudulent signatures

July 12, 2017

Eliud Alcala.

By THOMAS GRILLO

Item Staff

LYNN — Three days after Eliud Alcala was removed from the ballot for submitting questionable signatures, the candidate is taking responsibility for what happened.

“I would never forge signatures, that I know, but perhaps someone in my campaign did and I have to own it,” he said.

On Monday, the city’s Election Commission unanimously voted to oust Alcala from the September primary ballot. The five-person panel ruled 24 signatures on his nomination papers were fakes. The first-time candidate was seeking to replace longtime Ward 4 City Councilor Richard Colucci.

Alcala said someone from his campaign committee may have falsified his nominations papers following the nearly three-hour hearing at City Hall.

“I neglected to examine and verify the signatures and for that I apologize,” he said. “I was wrong to trust people and I am paying deeply for it.”

Of the 180 signatures filed by Alcala in June, 61 were initially rejected by the Election Office because there was no such person at the address listed, the signatures or addresses were illegible, the signer did not live in the ward, or the person signed the papers more than once. On Monday, another two dozen were rejected, putting the number of verified signatures under the minimum of 100 needed to place Alcala on the ballot.

While Alcala could appeal the Commission’s decision in Superior Court, he’s not sure if he will. It’s unclear on what grounds he would seek a reversal.

“I am exploring my options and talking to my committee members, but I don’t know what I will do,” he said.

If Alcala does not appeal, he could still run for the seat as a write-in candidate. Should he receive 100 or more votes, his name will appear on the final election ballot in November, according to the city’s law office.

While the case has been referred to the Essex County District Attorney’s office, a spokeswoman for the DA said the complaint has not been received.

