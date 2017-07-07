Local aid survives budget brawl

July 7, 2017

By ROBERTO SCALESE

BOSTON — It may have come late, but Massachusetts finally has a budget. And there’s good news for North Shore communities in the document.

Cities and towns will see a modest increase in state aid under the compromise bill put forth on Friday. Lynn, for example, will receive $6.4 million more this year than in fiscal 2017. Legislators voted to approve the budget just hours after it was filed Friday morning.

“One is never very happy when the budget comes through because there are always items you feel are important in your district that didn’t get funded,” Medford and Malden state Rep. Paul Donato said. “We certainly don’t want to put ourselves in the position we found ourselves in last time. They took out about $700 million in requests but still were able to continue to keep local aid funded.”

Beyond the local aid heading straight back to cities and towns, communities across the state can expect to see projects funded by various state departments.

Among those is $50,000 to clean up Pilayella algae on King and Long beaches. That’s the brown algae that, when left to decompose on the sand, makes the entire area stink like rotten eggs.

The fight against the funk was imperiled earlier this year when Charlie Baker slashed the Department of Conservation and Recreation budget. He relented and restored funding after hearing from residents and the Lynn state delegation.

Revere State Rep. RoseLee Vincent said she was happy the budget restored funding for maintaining state beaches.

“This was a very tough budget. Beaches are extremely important to me, not just Revere Beach but all the metropolitan beaches,” she said. “It was exciting for me that we did have money put in for the beaches commission.”

Peabody will benefit from $50,000 for the “study of operating a high rail trolley service on the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority track running from Peabody Square to the Salem Depot.” And in Malden, the Department of Public Health is slated to spend $100,000 to “establish and support a school-based health center at Malden High School.”

“That’s an ongoing program that we’ve had, and it’s been very successful” said Donato. “In the city of Malden, because of the high immigration population, those immigrants find it hard to get to health care facilities to talk to about healthcare in general and about procedures.”

Keeping the local aid flowing meant the state had to tighten the purse strings elsewhere. Several departments were level-funded as a way to control costs in the face of less-than-expected revenue.

State Sen. Thomas M. McGee pointed to several factors to account for the weak revenues, including the domino effect from previous tax cuts. Another problem for the state? The explosive expansion of online sales, which eats away at sales tax projections.

“The sales tax has flatlined more than people anticipated. The way people shop online, that wasn’t happening 15 years ago,” he said. “The reality of the budget we’re facing reflects tough decisions.”

