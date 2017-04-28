Light at the end of the tunnel on Lynnway

April 28, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

Construction continues on the Lynnway.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — What was a headache for Lynnway commuters this week should be just a bad memory soon as workers wrap up repairs of a broken 18-inch sewer pipe near 330 Lynnway.

Since Tuesday, workers have been repairing a broken 18-inch pipe near the Clock Tower Business Center that transports waste from Nahant to the Lynn Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant off the Lynnway on Commercial Street extension.

The repairs narrowed traffic outbound from Boston to a single lane and a signal light was temporarily removed as the work continued.

“I know it’s been a traffic nightmare,” said Dennis Ball interim superintendent of the Nahant Public Works Department, on Friday, adding, “I’m crossing my fingers that the job will be done by today — hopefully.”

While the pipe is in Lynn, the agreement with Nahant requires the town to make any repairs, according to Daniel O’Neill, executive director of the Lynn Water and Sewer Commission.

Nahant residents were urged to limit their use of showers, washing machines, and dishwashers while the work proceeded.

On average, Nahant discharges about 500,000 gallons a day of wastewater, or 2 percent of the materials that enter the treatment plant, said O’Neill.

While the repairs were done, Nahant transported wastewater by tanker truck to the treatment plant.

Ball said the fix has been challenging given the pipe is 12 feet underground and encased in concrete.

“We ran into quite a few obstacles,” said Ball.

The repair won’t come cheap for Nahant.

“To fix it will break the bank,” said Ball. “It’s our pipe and it’s on us.”

He estimates the project will cost $500,000.

Ball credits the state Department of Conservation and Recreation for acting quickly to get traffic lights and signs removed and creating a new traffic pattern.

He also praised Paul Ricchi, director of the Lynn’s Office of Emergency Management, for stepping up to perform his job in Nahant.

“It’s been a team effort to get this done,” Ball said. “They’ve been great and deserve credit.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.