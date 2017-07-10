LET THE LIGHT SHINE, LYNN

July 10, 2017

Colorful lighting mock-up has been installed under the commuter underpass in Central Square.



LYNN — The long-awaited Beyond Walls mural festival begins this week in Downtown Lynn, bringing color to the city.

Fifteen murals will be painted by 20 artists from all over the world, with work set to be finished by July 23rd.

Featured artists and their mural locations are: Angurria (516 Washington St.), Brian Life & Brand Rockwell or Team Rekloos (69 Exchange St.), Bruce Orr & Good to Go Crew (54 Munroe St.), Caleb Neelon (33 Munroe St.), Cedric “Vise” Douglas (114-120 Munroe St.), Cey Adams (65 Munroe St.), Chris Coulon, also known as “Tallboy,” & Brian Denahy (465 Washington St.), David Zayas (10 Buffum St.), Don Rimx (129 Munroe St./515 Washington St.) FONKi (54-56 Central Square), Georgia Hill (79-87 Munroe St.), Marka27 (22 Munroe St.), Nicole Salgar & Chuck Berrett (33 Central Square), Miss Zukie & JPO (50 Tremont St.), and Temp & Relm (173 Oxford St.).

The organization, made up entirely of volunteers, has spent hours prepping and priming walls over the past week for artists to begin painting.

Artists will begin working Wednesday.

One of facets included in Beyond Wall’s plans is the addition of colorful lighting lining the commuter rail underpass in Central Square.

A lighting mock-up was installed last week to determine what the final lighting configuration should be.

Residents and commuters might have already noticed the change of the dark and foreboding underpass, which now feels brighter and safer, said Beyond Walls founder and executive director Al Wilson.

The test determines lighting levels, quantity of fixtures required and impact of light disbursement.

Once the temporary mock-up is reviewed by MBTA officials, the plan for the permanent installation can be finalized, he said.

But that’s not the only light shining in the cultural district.

A dozen of vintage neon pieces of art will be hung to brighten the night for walkers by September.

“The vintage neon will illuminate the neighborhood at night, increase the walkability of downtown Lynn and help improve downtown for residents, businesses and visitors,” Wilson said.

The festival will be capped off with a celebratory event, called “Rock the Block,” on July 22 along Mount Vernon Street and into Central Square.

Matt Demirs can be reached at mdemirs@itemlive.com