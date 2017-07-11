Let the light shine, Lynn

July 11, 2017

Volunteer Kathleen Santora of Lynn primes the wall of the East Coast International Church for the Beyond Walls Mural Festival which starts on Thursday.

By MATT DEMIRS

With only two days until 20 internationally renowned artists begin covering the walls of the downtown, there are things you should know.

More than two dozen volunteers are scheduled to continue priming the walls Wednesday to prepare for the first drops of paint Thursday as part of the Beyond Walls mural festival.

Spectators are welcome, but asked to be respectful of artists’ work space.

Al Wilson, founder and executive director of Beyond Walls, said some artists will be working with headphones while others choose to be more open to bystanders.

Some artists, like Caleb Neelon of Boston, who is scheduled to erect the mural on 33 Munroe St., refuses to wear headphones because he doesn’t want to miss out on an opportunity to talk with visitors.

Once blank walls will become massive canvases in highly trafficked areas, like the mural set for the side of Land of a Thousand Hills which faces the MBTA on Munroe Street.

The artist for the location, Cey Adams of New York City, devised the design which communicates the idea of love and reflects artwork he’s done.

Some artists won’t be around to talk a whole lot, such as Don Rimx of Puerto Rico/Miami, who would have to yell from the 125-foot lift used to paint the back side of Tacos Lupita.

Wilson invites those interested in meeting artists to come to the meet and greet at the Lynn Museum on Saturday at 6 p.m. or Bent Water Brewing Company on Monday, July 17 at 7 p.m. to chat.

Spontaneous unique performances will provide live entertainment next to mural sites, Wilson said.

Due to the closeness of locations, he said walking through the cultural district to view the murals is recommended.

Beyond Walls invites spectators posting pictures and comments to use their hashtag #BeyondWallsLynn on social media sites like Instagram and Twitter.

Model lighting lining the underpasses will be on by 8 p.m. The three locations including underpass lighting are Central Square, Washington Street, and Market Street.

When coming to the downtown, visitors should park at the MBTA Lynn station, which has nearly 500 available spots for only $4.

He also said those traveling from Boston might have better luck using the commuter rail leading directly into the heat of the action for a miniscule price, compared to taking an Uber or Lyft estimated to be more than $20.

On-street parking is available, but normal time restrictions remain in place.

Wilson and his team, who have been planning the mural festival for months, asks everyone to come and experience what’s going on.

For volunteers like Kathleen Santora, the downtown transformation through art is something she’s longed for, she said.

The 30-year resident thinks art has a place in the downtown to be more than just paint on some walls and has the ability to become the resurgence Lynn needs, she said.

“There is so much potential in this area that isn’t being tapped,” she said as she primed the walls outside the MBTA station, “I want to be a part of the change in this community.”

