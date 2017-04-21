Job merger gets close council review

April 21, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Malden Community Outreach Manager Karen Colon-Hayes, center, is pictured with Mayor Gary Christenson, left, and former Triangle CEO Michael Rodriques.

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — Mayor Gary Christenson said merging two city jobs will save $40,000, but city councilors have a few concerns about the proposal.

Christenson wants to merge the city community outreach manager and Senior Center director jobs and replace their combined $120,000 annual salaries with a new post paying $80,000.

City community outreach manager Karen Colon-Hayes would take the combined job under Christenson’s proposal with an increase in duties and responsibilities.

Colon-Hayes has worked out of the mayor’s office since 2012 serving as a liaison between the city of Malden and various nonprofits and groups in the community. She assists in helping these groups accomplish their goals, providing and obtaining information as well as planning and overseeing various city-sponsored events.

The council ordinance subcommittee has given Christenson’s proposal an initial review. While councilors are in unanimous agreement that Hayes is an efficient and valuable manager, some had questions about the salary restructuring.

Councilor Craig Spadafora noted that several ordinance changes would be in order for the mayor’s request to be ultimately agreed upon — merging the two positions and then the salary scale.

“How much salary should this position draw, that’s the sticking point we see here,” Spadafora said.

Ward 6 Councilor Neil Kinnon said he had reservations about paying a salary “at the $80,000 level.”

“That would be a 40 percent pay increase for this individual. I just can not support that level of increase. Combining positions has been a mainstay for reducing payroll expenditures in both the business and municipal model for some time now and it’s a worthwhile one,” Kinnon said.

Councilor-at-Large Debbie DeMaria praised Colon-Hayes.

“Karen has done a tremendous job forging new relationships and strengthening many ties between the city and the community in her present position, and I am sure she would continue and also do a great job here at the Senior Center,” said DeMaria.

Council President Peg Crowe added, “It is pretty clear (Hayes) would be the best choice; it’s just a question on what the salary would be for this job.”

Councilors plan to question Christenson about the combined job salary and work toward a resolution on the merger proposal.

“It appears from these discussions we would agree with something in the mid-$70,000s. If that came to pass we would be talking about a $4,000 a year difference. That sounds right,” Councilor John Matheson said.