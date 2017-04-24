Israel Defense Forces to visit Lynn English

April 24, 2017

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — Soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will visit Lynn English High School on Thursday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.

The IDF, whose mission is to defend the state of Israel from threats, protect the country’s independence and thwart efforts of its enemies to disrupt the state’s daily life.

It relies on 176,500 active soldiers and 445,000 reserve duty soldiers.

Among the soldiers who will talk with students are: Alemitu, a lieutenant who serves in the Intelligence Corps; Valina, a major in the Medical Military Academy who immigrated to Israel when she was 5 years old; Roei, a major of the Southern Command and a former paratrooper; and Danna, a corporal and a tank instructor.

