Incentive for ratings boost at Malden schools

April 18, 2017

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — Newly-hired Malden School Superintendent John Oteri will get a $5,000-10,000 salary bonus if he can push the public schools up the state’s performance ranking scale.

Oteri signed a three-year contract paying him a base salary of $180,000; this makes him the highest-paid city employee. He takes over the job from interim Superintendent Dr. Charles Grandson IV at the close of the school year.

Oteri was selected over four other finalists April 3 in a search by the Malden School Committee. A formal agreement on a contract was reached last week.

One of the accomplishments school committee members noted when interviewing Oteri was the ascent of Somerville High School from a Level 3 to Level 1 designation for academic performance under his watch as headmaster.

“We are very pleased to have John Oteri aboard as superintendent of the Malden Public Schools and we know that he can’t wait to get started,” Mayor Gary Christenson said.

Malden High School and the Malden Public Schools, overall, remain at Level 3 status under the state Department of Secondary and Elementary Education rating system.

The mayor and school committee members said during the search and interviews that boosting ratings was a priority.

If Malden rises from Level 3 to Level 2 during his tenure, Oteri will receive a bonus of $5,000. A rise to Level 1 means a salary bonus of $10,000 under the terms of his contract.

During his interview, Oteri spoke of his love of Malden. It’s his hometown and he is a 1982 graduate of Malden High.