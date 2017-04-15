In-home care

April 15, 2017
Northeast Clinical Services, Inc. delivers comprehensive care and coordination of services to medically complex children and adults at home.
Private Duty Nursing home care allows our RNs and LPNS to work 1:1 with patients without the travel.
Excellent benefits
- Medical Insurance and benefits offered at 20 hours
- Generous paid time off
- Flex work schedules – Fit your own needs
- 1:1 with patients
- Supportive work environment
Qualifications:
RN/LPN with current MA Nursing License
- 3 months RN/LPN work experience
- GTube, Trach and/or Vent experience preferred
Please visit www.northeastclinicalservices.org