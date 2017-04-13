In case of fire — jump?

April 13, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY OWEN O’ROURKE

The fire box on a telephone pole on the corner of Franklin Street and Laighton streets.

By THOMAS GRILLO

LYNN — It’s one of the more puzzling sights in the city.

High atop the utility pole at Franklin and Laighton streets sits a red fire alarm box. At 20 feet above the street, it’s impossible to imagine how someone could pull the lever if there was a fire.

Owen O'Rourke

“That’s high up,” said Barry Smith whose aunt lives in the neighborhood. “If there’s an emergency, you’d have to climb the pole. Thanks for pointing it out, this is the first time I’ve ever noticed it.”

Seventeen-year-old Lynn Vocational Technical Institute student Evans Diaz looked up to see what all the fuss was at the intersection.

“What’s that?” he asked.

The red box, shaped like a miniature house with its white handle in front and its purpose spelled out in capital letters “FOR FIRE, OPEN THEN PULL DOWN HOOK,” was the world’s first fire alarm telegraph boxes designed to bring help.

Now, in this age of enhanced 911 and cell phones, the devices are obsolete.

“But why is it up so high? Diaz said. “If there was a fire, I’d just use my cellphone. I’m not climbing up there.”

A call to City Councilor-at-Large Dan Cahill brought an explanation.

“I think those have been out of service for quite a while,” he said. “The maintenance needed to upgrade them and keep them functional didn’t make sense anymore, and people pull them for kicks. But you should check with the fire department.”

Lynn District Fire Chief Steve Archer said the dozens of boxes have been out of service for two years.

But why is the fire box so high off the ground?

“Once they were taken off line, the Department of Inspectional Services didn’t want to spend a whole lot of time on it, so they moved it out of the way rather than bother to disconnect it which can take a while. It’s just easier to just move it.”

Thomas Grillo can be reached at tgrillo@itemlive.com.