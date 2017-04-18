Huss Court fire under investigation

April 18, 2017

A fire broke out on the first and second floors at 26 Huss Court.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN — A fire in a six-family building at 26 Huss Court has left two of its apartments uninhabitable, displacing three residents.

Fire crews responded to 26 Huss Court shortly after 5 p.m., Lynn District Fire Chief Stephen Archer said. No injuries were reported. No Red Cross assistance was needed, and the displaced residents are making their own accommodations, he added.

Archer said the fire investigation unit is investigating the cause and origin of the fire, which was contained mostly to two apartments at the rear of the building on the first and second floors. He said the blaze may have started in the back of the building, on a rear porch that burned its way into the dwelling.

Archer said the two units will be uninhabitable for awhile, but the other residents appeared to be able to get back into the building.

Apparatus responding to the fire included Engine 1, 3, and 7, and Ladder 2. He said Engine 9 would have been due to also respond, but it is out of service because of budget cuts. Engine 9 is on Boston Street, and would have been one of the first alarm companies on the fire.

“We are always concerned any time we have companies browned out and companies not available for the quick response that could make the difference in fire situations,” Archer said.

