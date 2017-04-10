Here comes the sun in Malden

April 10, 2017

Pictured is a view of the solar energy panels atop the roof of Malden Catholic High School.

By STEVE FREKER

MALDEN — While many public and private schools have started or expanded programs with the notion of “going green,” Malden Catholic High School appears to be going all in.

Over the past six months, the 525-student regional, parochial school has transitioned to a more energy efficient, schoolwide lighting system and expanded its recycling system across campus.

Unveiled last Thursday by school officials and city leaders, the extensive solar energy system essentially covers the school’s roof and takes “green” to a whole new level.

With 1,512 solar panels, the rooftop system makes Malden Catholic one of the few schools in Massachusetts to rely on solar power for nearly all of its energy needs.

Malden Catholic officials expect to shave approximately $40,000 annually off the school’s $125,000 National Grid electricity bill.

“We feel an obligation to our families, our donors and our community to act responsibly,” Headmaster Thomas Doherty said. “Installing solar has both environmental and financial benefits.”

Malden Catholic has signed a 20-year agreement with Solect Energy of Hopkinton, which will bill the school directly for power use. Doherty noted the contract will save the school the cost of rate hikes which may have been made by traditional power providers.

Doherty said Malden Catholic is also expanding to an even more thorough recycling program. He announced the school has completed its conversion from print to a wholly-digital marketing system for its admissions and advancement operations. This change supports the school’s initiatives, while “minimizing the environmental impact,” he said.

Teachers also plan on establishing the solar energy conversion as part of their curriculum; this way, students can get a hands-on look at a substantial solar panel setup on the roof.

“Solar is environmentally effective, enabling us to be a good steward of natural resources and reduce Malden Catholic’s carbon footprint,” Doherty said. “Solar is also cost effective, enabling us to be a good steward of the financial resources we receive through tuition payments and through donations to the school.”

“From every angle, it’s the right thing to do,” he said.