April 28, 2017

MALDEN — Sixteen people were rushed to Lawrence Memorial Hospital after a hazmat situation at Hallmark Health Medical Associates on Savin Street.

Fire officials in Malden say they received a report of a strong ammonia smell just after 2 p.m. on Friday, causing people in the five-story building to feel nauseous and exit the facility.

It is unclear what caused the smell. Firefighters are investigating.