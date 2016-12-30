Have you seen this missing Salem woman?

December 30, 2016

A 33-year-old woman was last seen Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Salem Police.

Christine Amara left her home between 4-4:30 p.m. wearing a red jacket, jeans, black shoes and gray hat, her mother told police.

Amara works at Not Your Average Joe’s in Peabody, and did not show up for her shift Wednesday, police said.

Amara, who is described as 5’4, 155 pounds, white, with blond hair and hazel eyes, was last seen driving her father’s red Toyota Tundra (Massachusetts plate 3YC433), according to the police.

Contact Salem Police at (978) 744-1212 with any information on her whereabouts.