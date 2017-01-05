web-alves
Have you seen this missing Revere teenager?

January 5, 2017

Gabrielle Alves, 15, was reported missing by her mother.

Alves might be with her boyfriend, Kyle Ward, 18.Revere Police Department

According to a news release from the Revere Police Department, a mother reported last seeing her 15-year-old daughter on Dec. 29.

Gabrielle Alves is believed by police to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Kyle Ward of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alves or Ward is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Stacey Bruzzese at sbruzzese@reverepolice.org or (781) 286-3558.

