Have you seen this missing Revere teenager?

January 5, 2017

PHOTO COURTESY OF THE REVERE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Gabrielle Alves, 15, was reported missing by her mother.

According to a news release from the Revere Police Department, a mother reported last seeing her 15-year-old daughter on Dec. 29.

Gabrielle Alves is believed by police to be with her 18-year-old boyfriend, Kyle Ward of Laconia, New Hampshire.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alves or Ward is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Stacey Bruzzese at sbruzzese@reverepolice.org or (781) 286-3558.