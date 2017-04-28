Happy Khmer New Year

April 28, 2017

ITEM FILE PHOTO

Sokhema Chhorn waits to perform onstage as a bridesmaid.

By BRIDGET TURCOTTE

LYNN — The year of the monkey is out and thousands are expected to gather at Lynn Common today to bring in the year of the rooster.

The Khmer Cultural Planning Committee is throwing the 10th annual Khmer New Year Community Fair from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The New Year is traditionally celebrated in Cambodia over three days on April 13-15, but more commonly celebrated during the weekend in present-day United States, said City Councilor Hong Net, who is also a member of the committee.

Net, a Cambodian native, said the holiday is a celebration of the changing seasons and that farmers can finally harvest their crops.

“They plant rice and crops, so now that the monsoon season is over, they start to harvest,” said Net. “They celebrate and consider it a new year.”

To kick off the day-long event, at about 8 a.m., a parade of people dressed in angel and other traditional costumes will arrive. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be tables with popular Cambodian food offerings, including beef sticks, coconut and cane juice, fried rice and chicken, said Net.

James Cowdell, executive director of Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (EDIC), will be the featured guest speaker. Net said Cowdell will talk about attracting small investors and people who want to open small businesses to the city.

The afternoon will be filled with traditional dances, games, music, a fashion show, and live bands. In Cambodia, residents celebrate by filling the streets with dancing and games.

Lynn has the second largest Cambodian population in Massachusetts with roughly 7,000 people, said Net. Lowell takes the lead with about 35,000 people, or about 30 percent of its population, being Cambodian, he said.

Bridget Turcotte can be reached at bturcotte@itemlive.com. Follow her on Twitter @BridgetTurcotte.