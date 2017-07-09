General Glover’s regiment returns to Marblehead

July 9, 2017

Eoghan Daly of Marblehead and members of Glover’s Regiment fire a volley toward Marblehead Harbor during a reenactment at Fort Sewal in Marblehead on Saturday



By MATT DEMIRS

MARBLEHEAD — General John Glover’s Regiment of the American Revolution raised their muskets to celebrate independence from England on Saturday.

Reenactors armed with muskets and dressed in attire from the historic 1742 Fort Sewall gathered for the annual 18th Century Encampment. Their mission was not only to honor the bravery of the Colonials’ fight for freedom, but to teach through living history.

Guided tours ran throughout the day and provided families a chance to experience the Revolution.

During the excursions, children became part of the militia with Denise Beck and learned military training drills from her husband, Private Paul Beck.

Martin Ryan, of Tyngsborough, learned how to hold a musket and march in a brigade.

The seven-year-old has been to a handful of reenactments and said he enjoys learning about history. His favorite part was learning to make lead ammunition, he said.

Many reenactors came with their families, like 10-year-old Aoife Sullivan, who was joined by her mother, Katie Sullivan, and grandfather Raymond Sullivan, the Connecticut native who served as a surgeon for 30 years. He is the camp doctor during the reenactment and demonstrates how early medicine was practiced.

This is the third year at the event for his granddaughter. She showed other children how to make corn husk dolls, a tradition adopted by the European settlers from the Native Americans, Aoife Sullivan said.

Kathy Pasko has taken part in these drills for a decade, with nine of those years at this event.

“Reenactments like these educate people of America’s history in a way textbooks in schools do not,” she said. “Through acting and providing visuals, it is able to stick in their heads.”

Pasko, who led demonstrations making cartridges for muskets, said it is important to know soldiers were real people and these events happened.

Leon Brooks, of Trenton, N.J., coached people how to repair line using rope made of natural fibers which were used on ships for things like tying up the mast.

The 65-year-old African American assumed the role of a working seaman. Through these sessions, Brooks teaches lessons on the history of black sailors during the country’s formative years.

“Fighting at sea was initially how blacks were integrated with revolutionary soldiers due to a need for bodies to fight,” he said. “Nobody really wanted to go to sea at the time.”

Later, a skirmish took place between the British and Colonial soldiers, providing an illustration of how the regiment would have responded to tax collectors.

Captain Seamus Daly of Glover’s Regiment said everything at the event is meant to model the camp, allowing visitors to travel back in time.

“You won’t find any power tools here,” he said.

