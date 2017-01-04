Freezing photos: More from the Polar Plunge

January 4, 2017

PHOTOS BY SCOTT EISEN

Essex County District Judge Cesar Archilla keeps warm before participating in the annual Polar Plunge at Fisherman’s Beach in Swampscott.

SWAMPSCOTT — Compared to some years, it was downright toasty for the annual Polar Bear Plunge at Fisherman’s Beach on New Year’s Day. Still, it takes a special brand of commitment to take a dip in the Atlantic when the wind is whipping and the thermometer is hovering around 40 degrees.

People stay warm around a fire made by the Swampscott Yacht Club before the annual Polar Plunge at Fisherman’s Beach in

Swampscott.

