Fire damages Hurd Avenue home

April 21, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY THOR JOURGENSEN

A fire at this home appears to have started on the back porch, officials say.

By THOR JOURGENSEN

SAUGUS — A two-alarm fire left a Hurd Avenue family of five without a home Friday morning.

No one was hurt in the 9:20 a.m. fire and firefighters rescued the family cat. A teenage family member who was home at the time fled the single-story house unharmed.

Town Highway Department employee Dan Schena was working on Hurd Avenue in front of Veterans Memorial Elementary School when he saw the fire on the other side of the street.

“The whole back porch was engulfed,” he said.

Schena reported the fire even as Saugus firefighters aided by Lynn, Malden, Melrose and Wakefield firefighters, converged on the scene.

Fire Capt. Chris Rizza said an initial investigation pointed to the rear porch as the fire’s origin but did not initially identify a cause. Rizza said the house is uninhabitable. The fire was extinguished by 11:15 a.m.