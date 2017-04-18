Federal loan paves way for Malden streets

April 18, 2017

BOSTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Tuesday announced it is approving a $2.4 million loan guarantee to Malden to help the city fix roads damaged by water main replacement work.

After determining 39 percent of its water mains were 100 years old or older, Malden in 2011 began replacing mains. With miles of streets in need of repairs following the pipe work, Malden launched a road reconstruction project and turned to HUD for help.

“This loan guarantee is one of the most successful investment tools that HUD offers to local governments to help strengthen their communities,” said Kristine Foye, HUD New England Deputy Regional Administrator.

HUD’s Section 108 Loan Guarantee Assistance Program enables local governments to borrow money at reduced interest rates to promote economic development, stimulate job growth and improve public facilities.

Such public investment is often needed to inspire private contributions; to provide seed money or to simply boost confidence private firms and individuals may need to invest in distressed areas.

In addition to main replacements, the city works with the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority to sample water for lead levels twice annually. Fifteen homes were picked for samples in 2016 and tests found water tested was in excess above a defined “action level.”

According to a statement released by the city and available on its website, testing results exceeding the action level did not mean there is lead in Malden’s water distribution system.

The statement said some homes with lead piping and fixtures can register high levels on test results. The city tests drinking water for free and residents with lead pipes can contact the city Engineering Department at 781-397-7040 to schedule a test for lead or fill out a request online at www.seeclickfix.com and select “Water – Lead Service Inspection” as your request category.