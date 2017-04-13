FAA says one helicopter was law enforcement

April 13, 2017

LYNN — The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the presence of two helicopters over the area Thursday afternoon. The Item checked into reports after receiving phone calls about a low-flying helicopter over the city.

A representative with an East-Coast FAA facility in Atlanta, Ga. said one helicopter was law enforcement; the other was media. Both appeared to be outside the range of air-traffic control at Boston Logan International Airport, he said.

The media helicopter appeared to hover over Route 128, he said. He was not able to specify the track of the law enforcement helicopter or a more-specific time frame.

When asked at 6:10 p.m., Lynn Police Lt. Dave Brown said he had no information to share.