Everett woman killed in Medford crash

April 7, 2017

ITEM PHOTO BY STEVE FREKER.

Crews repair the LensCrafters storefront following a crash that killed an Everett woman.

By THOMAS GRILLO

MEDFORD — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a car crash that killed an Everett woman Friday morning.

Medford police reported a car went off the road on Mystic Valley Parkway at 6:20 a.m. and crashed into the LensCrafters store at Wellington Circle Plaza.

Preliminary reports indicate an adult female was driving westbound on Route 16 when she lost control of her car, state police said. The car drove over the curb and into the storefront. The driver, the only occupant of the car, was determined to be dead at the scene.

“We think the woman may have suffered a medical issue which caused the accident,” said Lt. Paul Covino, a spokesman for the Medford Police Department.

The woman’s name has not been released pending notification of family.

