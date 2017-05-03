Easter shooting suspect arrested

May 3, 2017

Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett’s office this morning announced that the man wanted in the Easter shooting death of a man on Exchange Street and the wounding of another man has been arrested.

DA’s spokeswoman Carrie Kimball-Monahan said William A. Cash was arrested by State Police and is scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Lynn District Court. State Police reportedly apprehended Cash in Weymouth.

Few initial details on Cash’s arrest or whereabouts since the April 16 shooting that took the life of Leonardo Clement and wounded Prince Belin were initially available Wednesday morning. Cash, 44, was listed on the Massachusetts State Police’s “Most Wanted List.”

