Drug trafficking suspect jumps out window

April 10, 2017

COURTESY PHOTO

Pictured are drugs and cash seized from Fard Muhammad’s apartment.

By GAYLA CAWLEY

LYNN – Fard Muhammad, 28, was charged with drug trafficking after a large amount of heroin and cocaine was seized from his apartment on Friday night.

Police seized approximately 61 grams of heroin and 34 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $9,500, $331 in cash, a scale and other paraphernalia, after an investigation by the Lynn Police Gang Unit led them to execute a search warrant at 119 Lewis St. around 6 p.m., Lynn Police Lt. Michael Kmiec said.

After police announced themselves and entered the apartment, Muhammad dove out the second-floor window onto the fire escape. He was taken into custody from there, Kmiec said.

